DOT: Amtrak, Hartford line service suspended due to fatality on tracks

HARTFORD — Amtrak and Hartford line service has been suspended Friday due to a fatality on the train tracks, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials say a trespasser was found dead at approximately 2:45 p.m. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Amtrak Northeast took to Twitter to report Train 56 is stopped near Union Station in Hartford.

DOT says the Hartford Line service between New Haven and Springfield is affected and they are unsure of when it will be resolved.

This story is developing.

Train 56 is currently stopped outside of Hartford (HFD) due to police activity. More information to come. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 25, 2019