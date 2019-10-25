What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Foodie Friday: Roma Ristorante in Watertown

A taste of Italy in Watertown!

For nearly 30 years, Roma Ristorante has been serving up authentic dishes using decades-old recipes that will please any palate.

“We have some of the best chefs around,” smiled Roma co-owner Tommy Dadonna. “They love what they do and it shows in every dish.”

From veal Milanese that is perfectly pan-fried with a nice long hot pepper to pasta, like the Tutto Mare with shrimp, clams, and calamari over linguini, everything is house-made to order.

“Veal Milanese is my favorite, chicken Milanese too,” said longtime customer Lou Pontillo. “What I really love is the sauce reminds me of my grandmother’s sauce on Sunday afternoon, it’s the best Italian in Connecticut.”

While the menu is vast (with a little something for everyone), it’s the family feel of this popular place that makes it a destination spot.

