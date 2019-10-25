× Hamden Police investigating untimely death of woman found in bathroom

HAMDEN — Officials responded to reports of a medical emergency at High Top Circle residence Thursday evening.

Police say a 29 year-old female was located in the bathroom with significant injuries at approximately 7:45 p.m.

According to officials, Hamden Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The woman was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, where an autopsy is being performed.

Officials have classified the incident as an untimely death, pending further investigation.