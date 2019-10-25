Amtrak, Hartford line service suspended due to fatality on tracks
Bridgeport synagogue evacuated after receiving multiple bomb threats
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Hamden Police investigating untimely death of woman found in bathroom

Posted 4:22 PM, October 25, 2019, by

HAMDEN — Officials responded to reports of a medical emergency at High Top Circle residence Thursday evening.

Police say a 29 year-old female was located in the bathroom with significant injuries at approximately 7:45 p.m.

According to officials, Hamden Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The woman was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, where an autopsy is being performed.

Officials have classified the incident as an untimely death, pending further investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.