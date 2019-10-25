Increasing clouds Friday with a chance for late-evening showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry weather sticks around for today but we'll gradually lose the sunshine with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the 60s, and with dry weather it'll end up being a pretty nice fall day!

There is a chance for a shower this evening and into tonight. The rain isn't likely to be very heavy, and any showers will exit before daybreak Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. Sunday looks chilly and wet. The morning may be mainly dry, but heavier rain will become more likely heading through the afternoon and evening.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Chance late evening showers. High: Mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Lows: 45-50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 50s - near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid-upper 50s inland. Low-mid 60s shore.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy (rain nearby though so stay-tuned). High: 50s.

