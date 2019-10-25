× Two men arrested in connection with Manchester armed robberies

WINCHESTER — Police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with armed robberies in Manchester this week.

One of the suspects is 42-year-old Manchester resident Patrick Tanasi. He was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday. Officers found him walking on North Main Street, entering a Sam’s Food story on Oakland STreet.

Tanasi was carted with Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Larceny 6th, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny.

43-year-old Travis St. John, who was also wanted in connection to eight armed robberies in Manchester, was found in Winsted. Manchester police say they believe him to be a participant/conspirator in the Hartford Road and Buckland Street robberies earlier this week.

Winchester police say they were contacted by Manchester police, who had heard from a reliable source, that St. John was in Winsted.

Winchester officers found St. John’s vehicle at a home on Perkins Street. Members of the Manchester Police Department also responded to the scene. St. John was considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police say they took tactical positions at the residents and announced themselves at the front door. St. John answered the door and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. No weapons were found at the home.

Police say St. John is a felon with approximately 21 convictions for offenses which include Robbery, Tampering with Evidence, Interfering, Burglary, and Threatening among other charges.

St. John was processed in Winchester and released to the Manchester Police Department.

St. John was charged with Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Larceny 6th, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected in court Friday.