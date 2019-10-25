Michelle Troconis makes short appearance in Stamford Superior Court, case continued

STAMFORD — It’s been five months since Jennifer Farber-Dulos was last seen.

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos, was back in court Friday morning. The hearing lasted less than a minute, and Troconis’ case has been continued to December 6th. She’s been charged with Tampering with Evidence and Hindering the Prosecution in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Last month, Troconis was rearrested. The warrant said Troconis admitted to police she was not truthful during interviews with investigators and she couldn’t account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning when Jennifer went missing.

Troconis is also accused of writing what investigators call ‘alibi scripts’, detailing where she and Fotis were that day Jennifer disappeared. Troconis reportedly admitted later that the details were false.

The warrant also detailed the police believed Fotis used his employee’s truck to drive to New Canaan.

Police believe Jennifer’s body was inside the truck, and a number of items were used to clean up.