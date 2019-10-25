New Haven city officials reach agreement; Boys and Girls Club to remain open

NEW HAVEN — The Boys and Girls Club of New Haven are set to keep their doors open to children, despite reports that the center would close at the end business Friday.

Mayor Toni Harp announced Friday afternoon that the city, New Haven Public Schools, the Housing Authority of New Haven, Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, and the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven have reached an agreement to continue supervised, after-school programming for children at the center.

The Mayor will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the resolution’s details.

News broke Tuesday that without advance notice to parents, some 250 New Haven kids were going to have to find a new after school home because the Club was closing.

Boys and Girls Club officials said in a statement Wednesday, “an on-going lack of financial resources and a very challenging fundraising environment have resulted in the inability for us to continue to offer the club programs and services your children deserve.”

Harp’s office says the Mayor assembled community leaders to address the matter and the tentative resolution was reached Thursday afternoon and further revised Friday morning.