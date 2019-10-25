What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

RECALL ALERT: Pharmacies pull Johnson & Johnson baby powder products off shelves

Posted 10:42 AM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, October 25, 2019

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This coming less than a week after they were recalled over asbestos contamination fears, CVS, Walmart, and Rite Aid have removed all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder from their stores.

According to a press release, the recall comes after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration test found traces of the dangerous substance in a bottle purchased from an online retailer.

The company asks anyone who has purchased the baby powder to stop using it and return it for a refund.

Officials says the recall includes around 33,000 bottles, which were distributed last year.

Johnson & Johnson is facing several lawsuits for failing to report the potential traces of asbestos.

Asbestos has been linked to causing a form of cancer called mesothelioma, which affects the lungs, abdomen, and heart.

According to the Associated Press, the company’s shares dropped 6.2% to $127.70 on Friday, following the recall news and, just a day earlier, the announcement of a $117 million settlement with 41 states over allegations the company deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products by concealing risks.

