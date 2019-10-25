× Springfield man arrested after iPhone resell turns into armed robbery

SIMSBURY — A man is in custody after police responded to a reported armed robbery at 55 Elm Street Friday.

According to officials, the victims arranged to meet with the suspect at the Willow Arms Apartment complex in Simsbury to sell an Apple iPhone.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a firearm during the exchange, took the iPhone, then walked away. That’s when the victim called 911.

Simsbury Police say the suspect walked into one of the apartment buildings in the complex and was identified.

Christopher Fonville, of Springfield, Massachusetts was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st degree Robbery, two counts of Threatening, 5th degree Larceny and 2nd degree Breach of Peace.

Officers worked with the North Central Emergency Service Team to make contact with Fonville and get him to surrender without any further problems.

Fonville is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Simsbury Police Department reminds town residents that the lobby of the police department is a designated Safe Exchange Zone.