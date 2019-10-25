State police K9s find 420 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

DARIEN — Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after K9 officers located a substantial amount of marijuana in their vehicle.

According to Connecticut State Police, a state trooper pulled over a U-Haul truck traveling south on I-95 in Darien on Friday afternoon.

K9 officers were brought in to conduct a search around the rear cargo area of the truck, which resulted in the seizure of 420 lbs. of marijuana.

Vahe Manjikian, 23, and his passenger, 27-year-old Kevin Conrado, both of Los Angeles, were charged with simple possession and possession of over a kilo of marijuana with intention to sell. Both were held on $100,000 bonds pending court appearances.