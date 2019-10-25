× Teen charged with Manslaughter after Hartford woman struck, killed with car fleeing from shooting scene

HARTFORD — Hartford police say one of the teenagers arrested Thursday after a woman was hit by a car fleeing a shooting scene, has been charged with Manslaughter.

Police responded to a shot-spotter alert at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Garden and Westland Streets in Hartford.

According to officials, 71-year-old Hartford resident, Yvonne Smith was standing in the street and was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene in reverse.

She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Hartford Police say two teens are in custody following a double shooting but believe at least four people were involved in the incident.

Officers located a 17-year-old male who had sustained a gun-shot wound hiding about two blocks away.

He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police are working to learn his role in the shooting, however, officers believe he was a mutual combatant in the incident.

Police say a 16-year-old was also located and detained nearby.

Friday, police say they charged the 16-year-old with Manslaughter 1st, Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death, and Larceny 2nd degree. Police also say the car that struck Smith was stolen from Manchester two days prior.

Police indicate that the charges may be upgraded.

The teen is currently detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Arrest made in yesterday's tragic motor vehicle/pedestrian fatality on Westland St. A 16yr old juvenile has been remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center on Order to Detain, charged w/ Manslaughter 1st, Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death, and Larceny 2nd degree. (1/2) — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 25, 2019