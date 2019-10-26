50/50 weekend; dry and pleasant today; cool and rainy Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans.

Sunday looks chilly and wet. The morning will start off cloudy and damp with a few showers. The afternoon will be wetter with an area of steady and heavy rain. There is a good chance we pick up a quick 1"-2" of rain which will stick around into Sunday night.

Looking ahead, next week will be unsettled with several chances for either rain or scattered showers starting Tuesday and continuing through Halloween and even Friday too. It won't rain the entire time but you will occasionally reach for the umbrella through that stretch.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: upper 50s - low 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 40s-50.

SUNDAY: Cool rain, heavier in the afternoon. High: Mid-upper 50s inland. Low-mid 60s shore.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, isolated shower. High: Low-mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing clouds, chance for showers late/at night. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, cooler. High: 50s.

