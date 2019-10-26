× World Series on FOX61: Astros cut their deficit to 2-1

WASHINGTON – José Altuve doubled twice and scored both times, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Houston Astros showed they were not going to go quietly, beating the Nationals 4-1 to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

Houston can even things in Game 4 on Saturday night at Nationals Park. Washington will start $140 million lefty Patrick Corbin, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch will go with right-hander José Urquidy.

Washington’s eight-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason, ended with a sloppy performance in the first Series game hosted by the nation’s capital since the Senators lost to the New York Giants in 1933.

