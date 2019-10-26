Hartford community remembers ‘grandmother of the neighborhood’ Yvonne Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Friends and family mourned the loss of Yvonne Smith Saturday at vigil in the same area where she was struck and killed by a car. Those who were close to her, referred to her as the "grandmother of the neighborhood."

"Y'all took a beautiful woman from us and I’m just asking God to pray for y'all and y'all family as well because I miss my mom every day," said Yvonne's daughter, Brigette Smith. "You don’t know what you’ve done to me."

Smith was struck by a car in a double shooting Thursday, after the car tried to get away from police. Two teens were arrested in connection with the incident Friday.

Along with the large crowd of family members and friends, Hartford’s mayoral candidates, law enforcement and Mayor Luke Bronin were there at the vigil.

"To see a woman who gave so much to her community and her neighborhood and her neighbors and her family and her friends torn away from this life in this senseless and tragic way is hard to wrap our minds and hearts around it," said Bronin

"She was a beautiful woman. She helped everybody out she could. It’s sad the way she went for senseless violence nowadays," said friend Wildredo Davala.

Mothers United Against Violence Activist Reverend Henry Brown let his voice be heard on the incident, directing his comments towards the teens’ parents to step up and take responsibility for smith’s death.

"In this city, we need to start doing some things in this city," said Brown

Dionne Bentley, another of Smith’s daughters urged the Hartford community to put a stop to gun violence when it comes to youths.

"And we all need to figure out why a 16-year old kid has a gun. Where is that coming from? Where’s that coming from?" said Bentley.

Detectives are working hard to track down the others who played a role in Smith’s death.