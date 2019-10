× New Haven police investigating fatal shooting in Newhallville

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a homicide in New Haven.

The city’s ShotSpotter system alerted police to gunfire in the area of Shelton Avenue between Goodrich and Read Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found a black male victim with multiple gunshots. He was later pronounced deceased.

No other information has been released at this time; we’ll bring you updates as they become available.