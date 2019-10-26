× State Police investigating fatal drive-by shooting in Preston

PRESTON – Connecticut State Police say a person was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting overnight in Preston.

Police are releasing few details at this time, only that the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A. That’s just at the end of the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge, which carries Route 2A over the Thames River.

Police say someone in a vehicle shot into another vehicle, killing a passenger. The shooter’s car fled the scene.

The Route 2A bridge was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated. It is now reopened.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more details as they become available.