State Police investigating fatal drive-by shooting in Preston

Posted 11:06 AM, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, October 26, 2019

PRESTON – Connecticut State Police say a person was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting overnight in Preston.

Police are releasing few details at this time, only that the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A.  That’s just at the end of the Mohegan-Pequot Bridge, which carries Route 2A over the Thames River.

Police say someone in a vehicle shot into another vehicle, killing a passenger. The shooter’s car fled the scene.

The Route 2A bridge was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated. It is now reopened.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more details as they become available. 

 

