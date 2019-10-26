× Stew Leonard’s Bark Fest a roaring good time in Newington

NEWINGTON- Some tricks, and tons of treats at the first annual Stew Leonard’s Bark Fest.

Pet owners were invited to bring their dogs, in their best costumes to take part in a competition.

The event benefited local animal shelters. Participants were asked to bring donations.

The top three dogs got to take home special prize baskets from Stew Leonard’s.

“I’m speechless really,” said Kayla of New Britain, “I cannot believe that she won third place. That she actually won!”

Her dog Smoothie, wore a Halloween themed dress.

The event brought together Stew Leonard’s pet-loving customers for Halloween fun.

“Hopefully it’s a tradition that we’ll just keep going on,” said Stew Leonard Jr.

All of the dogs got plenty of treats, so they were all winners.