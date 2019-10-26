What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Trash shoot fire evacuates building in Bridgeport

Courtesy of Quarters of Engine 10 & Ladder 10 Facebook page

BRIDGEPORT — A trash shoot fire on the sixth floor caused an evacuation Saturday evening.

Bridgeport city officials said that the fire happened at 376  East Washington Avenue.

The building was cleared due to smoke and water on the lower floors.  One person was taken to the hospital for medical issues that were not related to the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said that housing was on scene along with the Bridgeport Fire Department Fire Marshal who is investigating.

