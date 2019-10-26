× Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, Brewers Josh Hader named 2019 relievers of the year

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was announced the winner of the Mariano Rivera AL award for best pitcher in the league Saturday.

Chapman registered 37 saves on the season with a 2.21 ERA in his 60 relief appearances. He struck out 85 batters in 57 innings and allowed 38 hits, while just walking 25. He also recorded a save in the 2019 All-Star game.

“For me to receive this award is an honor because of how much it means to us relievers,” said Chapman. “This is my first time winning this award, but what makes it really special is having the opportunity to wear the same uniform and to pitch from the same mound as Mariano Rivera.”

The National League winner was a repeat of last year, as the Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader again took home the Trevor Hoffman NL award.

The Brewer struck out 138 batters, which is the most for any reliever in both leagues for the second straight year. Hader registered at 2.62 ERA in 61 games. He pitched a total of 75.2 innings, 37 saves, allowed 41 hits and 20 walks.

Voting for the awards are conducted among a panel of seven all-time great relievers in order to determine the recipients. Rivera and Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner were on the panel. The voters rank the top three AL and NL relief pitchers based solely on regular season performance. Vote are weighted in a 5-3-1 point system.