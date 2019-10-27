10th Annual CT Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run held in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN- Hundreds of people participated in the 10th Annual CT Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run despite the rain on Sunday.

The 5K is held each year to honor fallen officers in Connecticut, and raise money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

More than half of the runners were members of law enforcement, meaning the message hits close to home.

It hits close cause you know just as an officer we’re a small group but we’re kind of all one big family so when you lose one it's like losing a member of your family," said Officer Jessica Telesco of the Monroe Police Department.

The race also aimed to promote teamwork and camaraderie, especially among new recruits.

"They’re starting to learn some of our honors and traditions, and we’re happy to be a part of it," said Lieutenant David Silverio of the Waterbury Police Department.

Though the weather was not ideal, the runners said they didn't mind and it didn't compare to the sacrifice others have made.

"When your feet get tired, or your legs and knees ache when you’re annoyed by the rain or when your lungs feel like they’re on fire from the cold air, I need you to remember why you are here," said race director and Glastonbury officer, Brian Barao.

Those who participated got to celebrate afterwards with a party at Stubborn Beauty Brewing Company.