2-alarm fire forces a dozen Hartford families from their homes

HARTFORD – An overnight fire has displaced people in a dozen Hartford apartment units, some of whom were rescued from a third-story window.

FOX61 was first on the scene at 24 Merrill Street, just off Prospect Street, that was originally reported as a kitchen fire at 12:26 a.m. Sunday. A second alarm was called a few minutes after the first firefighters arrived.

Hartford Fire Department Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta says the fire originated in a third-floor apartment, and Ladder Company 5 had to help at least one occupant out of a third-floor window via a ground ladder.

No injuries were reported, but residents from all ten units on the third floor and two units on the second floor were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the HFD’s Special Services division.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There’s a second alarm fire in #Hartford on Merril Street. #HFD is still on scene checking for extensions. pic.twitter.com/1Hc9GFk08b — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) October 27, 2019