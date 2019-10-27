Clearing for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We picked up close to 1.5-2.5" of rain across a good portion of the state today. Here's a look at some of the highest totals

The heaviest rain has come to an end, expected areas of drizzle and patchy fog to develop as we go on into the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Monday conditions begin to improve, starting off with some clouds but breaking for some sunshine throughout the day. Calling it partly cloudy with highs in the lowers 60s and winds out of the north around 5-15 mph.

After that Tuesday and Wednesday are not necessarily top 10 days. Chance for a spotty shower, drizzle in some spots with mostly cloudy skies. They will not be washouts by any means though. Our next system looks to bring us some rain Thursday into Friday... we'll be watching closely to see how it could impact Halloween plans for the trick-or-treaters!

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off, partial clearing well after midnight. Lows: 40s-50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy chance for a few light showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, mild and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing clouds, chance for showers late/at night. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, cooler. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s.

