One dead in Canton crash

Posted 7:59 PM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, October 27, 2019

CANTON — One man died in a crash Sunday according to police.

Officials said they were called to the area of 675 Cherry Brook Road around 5:40 p.m. when another driver found a pick-up truck  that had hit a tree. Emergency crews responded and found the man driving the pickup truck dead on the scene.

Police said the identity of the driver will not be released until the next-of-kin has been notified. This case remains an active investigation.

The road was closed for several hours but has been re-opened to traffic.

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.908566 by -72.897544.

