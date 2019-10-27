What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Police: Two killed in Cromwell motorcycle crash

Posted 9:49 AM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, October 27, 2019

CROMWELL – Police say they were called to the area of 429 Main Street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Cromwell Police Officers and Cromwell Fire Department personnel found two people unconscious at the scene. First responders attempted life support measures, but both victims had succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the accident.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined and is being investigated by Mid-State Traffic Squad.

Police have not said if both victims were on the motorcycle or if one was a pedestrian. No names have been released.

