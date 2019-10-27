Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain, heavy at times this afternoon, with the chance for a rumble of thunder. Expect rainfall totals across the state anywhere from 1"-2" by this evening.

We also have a coastal flood advisory until 1PM this afternoon. With an onshore wind developing, it is possible that minor coastal flooding occurs for areas along shore in New Haven and Fairfield county. Looking at gusts anywhere from 25-35+ mph and could even see an isolated 40-45 mph wind gusts for areas along the shore.

The rain exits this evening, with partial clearing well after midnight, towards sunrise tomorrow morning. That sets the stage for a mild and pleasant Monday under partly sunny skies with a diminishing wind.

This week will be unsettled with several chances for either rain or scattered showers starting Tuesday and continuing through Halloween and even Friday too. It won't rain the entire time but you will occasionally reach for the umbrella through that stretch.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. High: Mid-upper 50s inland. Low-mid 60s shore.

TONIGHT: Rain tapering off, partial clearing well after midnight. Lows: 40s-50.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy chance for a few light showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, mild and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing clouds, chance for showers late/at night. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, cooler. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli