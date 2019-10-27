What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Real People with Stan Simpson: Dom Amore previews the UConn men’s basketball season

Posted 3:40 PM, October 27, 2019, by

It's that time of year again! The UConn men's basketball season kicks off in two weeks, on November 8th vs. Sacred Heart.
The Huskies have not been to the NCAA tournament since 2016. Today Stan catches up with Hartford Courant UConn men's basketball beat writer Dom Amore. We’ll discuss year #2 for Coach Dan Hurley, and how his re-building program is gearing up for UConn's return to the Big East next year.

