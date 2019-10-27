What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Governor Lamont’s revised toll plan – a better plan?

Posted 3:30 PM, October 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:31PM, October 27, 2019


With Gov. Ned Lamont poised to introduce his new, sharply scaled-down tolls plan, policy expert Red Jahncke is warning state lawmakers not to "fall for it" -- because bridges-only tolls will eventually lead to more tolls, and because it won't do anything to relieve traffic congestion. Jahncke has his own idea about what WILL work.

