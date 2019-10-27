The Real Story: Governor Lamont’s revised toll plan – a better plan?

With Gov. Ned Lamont poised to introduce his new, sharply scaled-down tolls plan, policy expert Red Jahncke is warning state lawmakers not to "fall for it" -- because bridges-only tolls will eventually lead to more tolls, and because it won't do anything to relieve traffic congestion. Jahncke has his own idea about what WILL work.
