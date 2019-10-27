The Real Story: Sen. Saud Anwar calls for moratorium on vaping products

State Senator Saud Anwar, Democrat of South Windsor, discusses the nationwide vaping crisis and his call for a four-month moratorium on the sale of vaping products, like the one in Massachusetts. Hundreds of vapers have suffered lung injuries, and some have died, including one patient here in Connecticut.
Sen. Anwar is also a medical doctor whose specialty is lung problems.
