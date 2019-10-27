What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Sen. Saud Anwar calls for moratorium on vaping products

Posted 5:00 PM, October 27, 2019, by and

State Senator Saud Anwar, Democrat of South Windsor, discusses the nationwide vaping crisis and his call for a four-month moratorium on the sale of vaping products, like the one in Massachusetts. Hundreds of vapers have suffered lung injuries, and some have died, including one patient here in Connecticut.
Sen. Anwar is also a medical doctor whose specialty is lung problems.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.