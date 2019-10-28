× Hamden man shot and killed in New Haven identified

NEW HAVEN — Police say 35-year-old Hamden resident Curtis McCray, Jr. was shot and killed over the weekend.

The city’s ShotSpotter system alerted police to gunfire in the area of Shelton Avenue between Goodrich and Read Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found McCray who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips and all information can be provided anonymously.

Police are responding to the report of a shooting in the area of Shelton Avenue. Please avoid the Area pic.twitter.com/FEVLGNc5aE — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) October 26, 2019