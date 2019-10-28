What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Hamden man shot and killed in New Haven identified

Posted 10:07 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, October 28, 2019

Crime scene investigators at a homicide scene on Shelton Avenue in New Haven, Saturday, October 26, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police say 35-year-old Hamden resident Curtis McCray, Jr. was shot and killed over the weekend.

The city’s ShotSpotter system alerted police to gunfire in the area of Shelton Avenue between Goodrich and Read Streets just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found McCray who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips and all information can be provided anonymously.

