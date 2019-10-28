What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Hartford police round up numerous ‘unlawful’ ATVs and dirt bikes

Posted 12:25 PM, October 28, 2019, by

Hartford Police

HARTFORD — Hartford police said after a quick, last-minute operation on Saturday, they seized a little over a dozen bikes and ATVs over the weekend.

ATVs and dirt bikes are illegal on city streets and in parks. Police said the operation yielded three quads, three dirt bikes, and two motorcycles that were either seized or towed.

Nine people were charged with various offenses, most of them from either New Haven or Massachusetts.

Transportation vehicles were also towed, police said.

