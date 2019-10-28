Mostly cloudy Monday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We picked up a good amount of rain across the state yesterday, with downpours leading to some flash flooding. Here's a look at some of the highest totals:

The rain is over, but there still are a few wet leaves on the ground to. Today we keep the clouds but they'll break for some sunshine throughout the day. Overall, it'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and winds out of the northeast around 5-15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring in some unsettled weather. There is the chance for a spotty shower, drizzle in some spots with mostly cloudy skies for the middle of the week. They will not be washouts by any means, but those showers may have you reaching for the umbrella at times.

Heading into Halloween, our chance for rain starts to rise. An approaching front may bring us some wet weather for Trick-or-Treaters. We'll keep a close eye on it.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: near 57-61.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy chance for a few light showers. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, mild and pleasant. High: Low-mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing clouds, chance for showers late/at night. High: Upper 50s-low 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely, cooler. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli