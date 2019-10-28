× New Haven schools superintendent signs separation agreement with city

NEW HAVEN — Officials announced that Dr. Carol Birks has signed a separation agreement with the New Haven Board of Education.

More information will be released at an Monday afternoon press conference.

Earlier this month, the New Haven Board of Education terminated the contract of Birks.

The superintendent had faced continued criticism from parents and teachers. The Board of Education has been discussing Birks’ status as superintendent since June.

Earlier this year, a petition with more than 1,300 signatures called for a new superintendent. The Board had been working for weeks to hammer out the agreement with Birks. Birks appointment in 2017 caused controversy at the time and her tenure has been filled with controversy.