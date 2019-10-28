× New London police investigating shots fired incident

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating a shots fired incident where a house was struck.

According to police, they were called to the area of Montauk Avenue and Mitchell Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the report of shots fired, and the possibility of a home being struck by a projectile.

Police say the area was immediately secured and canvassed. Evidence was found inside a home on Montauk Avenue near Mitchell Court, according to police. The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Police ask anyone who has information to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411 (847211).