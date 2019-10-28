× New owners of Hartford apartment complex besieged by problems plans extensive renovation

HARTFORD — A Connecticut based affordable housing developer has announced the purchase of a problem plagued Hartford apartment complex.

Heritage Housing, Inc., a Norwalk-based developer and owner of affordable housing announced the acquisition of the Barbour Gardens property in Hartford. Officials said, “The acquisition lays the groundwork for a comprehensive renovation of the 84-unit property planned to begin in the Summer of 2020.”

Barbour Gardens residents complained about dilapidated and unsafe conditions at the property, including persistent water leaks, mold, collapsed ceilings, and vermin infestation. In May the former owner, a New York based property owner was a no show in court.

Martin Rotuman faced multiple fire code violations at the subsidize housing complex where residents say they have lived in terrible conditions for years now.

HUD provided all residents Section 8 housing choice vouchers to leave the property and the property was abandoned.

In a press release, Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin said, “The residents of Barbour Gardens were forced to live in horrid conditions for far too long, at the mercy of an absentee slumlord. This is another important step forward and we will be working with Heritage Housing to turn this property into what it should have always been – quality, affordable housing that helps provide opportunity for our residents. I want to thank the many staff members at the City and HUD for their work. But most of all, I want to recognize the tenants of Barbour Gardens, who became powerful advocates for themselves and their community. They are an example to all of us, and this would be possible without them.”