Newtown police investigate home break-in

Posted 12:59 PM, October 28, 2019, by

NEWTOWN — Police say they are actively working to identify a suspect they say broke into a home early Monday morning and ran off before they arrived to the scene.

The homeowner woke around 5:15 a.m. to an unknown person inside his home on Walker Hill Road, according to police. The suspect then ran from the home when confronted by the homeowner.

Police called in a K9 unit and a Drone unit to search the woods around the home. Officers also spoke with neighbors.

The only description given was that the suspect was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

“These type of incidents are extremely rare in Newtown and can be extremely unnerving to area residents, but I can promise all resources will be focused on identifying a suspect. Police will also be directing high visibility patrols in this neighborhood,” said Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde.

The investigation is ongoing.

