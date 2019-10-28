Norfolk woman is running far and wide for a reason 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Holly Durstin, a single mother of two and nurse anesthetist at UConn Health is going the distance for her cause.

Dustin, 51, has battled breast cancer, enduing six surgeries in just three years and, now, she helps to raise awareness for breast cancer and other ailments by running -- a very long way.

Durstin has competed in five ironman races and 14 ultra marathons in the past few years in an effort to get her message out. Durstin, who has traveled the world to make it to various races, said "I don't break any records and I'm not going to be a pro athlete, I just do them.

This weekend, Durstin and some friends will run from Suffield to New Haven -- 56 miles -- to raise awareness for mental health causes. "I always manage to make the time and finish," she said. "It's a blessing."