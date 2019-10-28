Preston man killed in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON -- State Police say 35-year-old Robert Thompson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Preston.

State Police Troop E in Montville got a report from a motorist who thought he heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A.

As state troopers responded, Ledyard Police said they were escorting a vehicle with Thompson in it to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Thompson, who was a passenger in the car, later died at the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Police said that someone in a vehicle reportedly shot into another vehicle, killing Thompson. The shooter's car fled the scene, but detectives have developed a 'person of interest' in the case.

The Route 2A bridge was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated. It is now reopened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact EDMCS Detectives at 860-896-3248 or State Police Headquarters at 860-685-8190. All calls can remain anonymous.