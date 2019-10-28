× Putnam man arrested on arson charges

PUTNAM — Police arrested a man on arson charges in connection with a May fire in a multifamily home.

Police arrested Justin Blaise, 27, and charged him with arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. Officials said Blaise was arrested after an investigation into the fire on the third floor deck of a home on George Street on May 26.

“Upon arrival to the scene, flames and smoke were observed in the area of the 3rd floor exterior deck. Prior to emergency services arrival, concerned citizens had knocked on several doors and assisted with evacuation of the building. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported,” said officials.

Blaise was held on a court set bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court.

