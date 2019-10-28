What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Suspect at large following West Hartford bank robbery

WEST HARTFORD — Police are searching for a bank robber who targeted a credit union Monday.

Officers responded to the American Eagle Financial Credit Union on New Britain Avenue around 2:30 p.m. where a suspect reportedly passed a note threatening to shoot unless he received a sum of money.

Although a gun was never shown, the teller believed the threat was legitimate based on the suspect’s demeanor and his note.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately started a K9 search, but the dogs couldn’t detect the man’s scent.

Investigators believe the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20s who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and keeps a thin mustache and beard.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department.

The American Eagle Financial Credit Union's West Hartford branch is located at 1245 New Britain Avenue.

