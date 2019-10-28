× Suspect at large following West Hartford bank robbery

WEST HARTFORD — Police are searching for a bank robber who targeted a credit union Monday.

Officers responded to the American Eagle Financial Credit Union on New Britain Avenue around 2:30 p.m. where a suspect reportedly passed a note threatening to shoot unless he received a sum of money.

Although a gun was never shown, the teller believed the threat was legitimate based on the suspect’s demeanor and his note.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately started a K9 search, but the dogs couldn’t detect the man’s scent.

Investigators believe the suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20s who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and keeps a thin mustache and beard.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department.

