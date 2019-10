× Tractor-trailer wedges itself under Waterbury bridge Monday morning

WATERBURY — A tractor-trailer found itself stuck under a railroad bridge Monday morning.

Police said the truck wedge itself under the bridge at West Main Street and Sperry Street.

There were some delays in the area while they worked to remove the truck.

It’s unknown at this time if there was any structural damage to the bridge.

Traffic Accident – Tractor Trailer stuck under R&R bridge West Main at Sperry Street. Westbound traffic on West Main Street being rerouted. Except delays. Please avoid the area and thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/KWj1ZhMFiT — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) October 28, 2019