Unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday, Wet for Halloween

The next several days look cloudy and damp/wet, emphasis on the WET for Halloween especially.

Tuesday looks overcast. While there's not a whole lot of measurable rain, there could be areas of drizzle/fog or a light shower.

Wednesday may be slightly brighter with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a brief passing shower. Most of the day will be dry. I wish I could say the same about Halloween! Scattered showers Thursday will transition over to a period of steady rain. As of right now it looks like some wet weather for Trick-or-Treaters. Now is the time to start thinking about altering costumes or carrying an umbrella with the kiddos Thursday night.

As the storm pulls away Friday morning, winds could turn strong enough to take down a few tree limbs or powerlines. Rain will exit Friday morning followed by a dry and breezy afternoon.

At least if it's not dry Halloween, this weekend looks nice and sunny. After an unsettled week, we'll deserve it!

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with times of fog/drizzle. High: mid 50s - near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, some sun, chance isolated shower. High: Low-mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy, few light showers in the morning, steady rain developing in the afternoon. High: 60s.

FRIDAY: Windy and wet in the morning, then drying out in the afternoon, remaining windy. High: low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 50s.

