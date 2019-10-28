× Two boys on bicycles injured in hit-and-run crash

FARMINGTON — A New Britain woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left two youths injured Monday.

Officers responded to Fienemann Road near the New Britain town line at about 4:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a 12 and 13-year-old struck while riding their bicycles.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was traveling north when her vehicle veered to the left, striking the boys and a highway sign before fleeing the area.

A motorist eventually called 9-1-1 and reported a vehicle with a heavily damaged windshield was driving erratically on I-84 eastbound.

Cheryl Noad, 61, was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests. She was charged with OUI, vehicular assault, reckless driving, failure to operate in the proper lane and evading an accident which resulted in serious injury.

The juveniles were transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, which included lacerations and a leg fracture.

Noad was released on a $10,000 bond pending a court hearing.