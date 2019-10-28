× West Haven police issue Silver Alert for missing 8-year-old

WEST HAVEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Bledi Zefi, 8, is a white male with brown hair and eyes. He’s 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has been missing since Monday. He was last seen with his biological mother, Mirela Zefi, outside of the United States.



Police did not give any further details.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of zefi, please contact West Haven Police at (203) 933-1616.