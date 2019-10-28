What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Yankees pitching coach Rothschild leaving after 9 seasons

Posted 12:41 PM, October 28, 2019, by

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Larry Rothschild #58 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild is leaving New York after nine seasons.

Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had been a catcher for the Cubs during Rothschild’s first season as Chicago’s pitching coach. Rothschild stayed on when Aaron Boone replaced Girardi ahead of the 2018 season.

Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97 and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ’82.

The Yankees won the AL East this season and lost to Houston in the League Championship Series.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.