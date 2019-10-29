What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

2nd Connecticut resident aboard helicopter that crashed near Vegas dies

Posted 8:28 AM, October 29, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say a second person has died from a helicopter crash in a scenic area west of Las Vegas last week.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Howard Jameson of New Fairfield, Connecticut died on Friday at a hospital. Jameson was a passenger on a sightseeing flight that crashed Wednesday near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The helicopter’s pilot, 53-year-old Scott Socquet of Milford, Connecticut, died last Wednesday at the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

