Canton Board of Education votes in favor of armed school resource officer

CANTON -- The Canton school district held a highly anticipated vote on whether or not an armed school resource officer should be added to the district.

After much debate, the Board of Education voted in favor of the proposals six to three.

Those for felt that an SRO could help with the safety and well-being of the students while those against say an SRO wouldn’t help with the biggest issues their children are facing.

“This is a serious decision that we cannot take lightly,” said Jenny Abel.

Abel was one of the concerned parents who voiced her opinion about bringing an armed school resource officer into the Canton school district.

“I have a first grader and that doesn’t make me feel safe. That doesn’t make my child any safer in my view,” said Abel.

The vote to implement an SRO into the 2020-2021 school budget was months in the process. School administrators feel that an SRO could facilitate positive interactions through proactive policing to improve the safety and well-being of students. Although, some felt there still wasn’t enough evidence to support this course of action.

“I’d much rather see us invest our taxpayer dollars in increasing our support services for students,” said Sue Gentile.

Noonsro.com launched by parents opposed to the school’s proposal listed the cost at $108,000 a year. Funds some felt would be better allocated towards what they call the bigger problem of mental health.

“Folks who are trained to be counselors, social workers, school psychologist and even the teachers themselves are watching out for indicators that they have been trained to look for the students that will get students to services they most need,” said Gentile.

While others believe the investment is worth while.

“I believe that anyone protecting educating and helping our students is worth that price tag,” said Melissa Carman.

Carman had an SRO in her school as a child. She felt he helped toe the line between students and faculty.

“He was someone that we felt comfortable talking to,” said Carman. “He was someone if we’re having a bad day there to pick us up, make us laugh and make us feel more comfortable.”

The Board of Education will continue to iron out the outline of the SRO’s duties in the coming months.