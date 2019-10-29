Halloween spirit still going strong at the Witch’s Dungeon in Bristol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL – It’s been over half a century since movie buff and special FX makeup artist Cortlandt Hull began collecting monster memorabilia.

Hull’s extensive collection of horror movie history is on display every October at the Bristol Historical Society. Each year the public comes to see the Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum.

"This is different from any other Halloween attraction, it really is a movie museum and that’s why I think we’ve been around for 53 years," said Hull.

From full-sized replicas that Hull made himself of the Creature from the Black Lagoon to Dracula to the Werewolf of London, there is no shortage of horror movie history on hand at the small but well-appointed museum.

“We’ve had people come from 28 different countries and 40 different states,” Hull said. “This is a passion I’ve had since I was a little kid.”

The Witch's Dungeon is open Halloween night through November 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $6, half of which goes to the Bristol Historical Society. To find out more click here.

