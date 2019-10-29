Hilary Clinton in New Haven for new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Former presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton was in New Haven this evening alongside her daughter Chelsea Clinton, promoting their new collaboration “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

The famous mother and daughter duo were greeted by cheers Tuesday night at the Omni Hotel.

The book is the first time the former secretary of state collaborated with her daughter.

The sold out event bought in over a thousand people, including many mother and daughter duos.

“My mother is who raised me to believe in these really strong powerful ideals so being here with her is really special,” Samantha Colon said.

The book features 100 profiles of courageous women who have inspired the pair.

The two discussed their new book on-stage for a little over an hour with a packed audience. Everyone who came out to the event went home with a copy of the new book.