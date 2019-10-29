× More than 1,000 students across CT complete marathon over 6 weeks

EAST HARTFORD – More than 1000 students were at Rentschler Field Tuesday for what has become a very popular field trip over the last decade .

“Kids have trained for the past six weeks to complete either a half marathon or a full marathon and today they run that last mile and they get their metal at the finish line and they get to get celebrated and hopefully continue health and fitness in the future of their lives,” Said Josh Miller, VP, Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Over the past six weeks kids across the state have been training for this. They actually ran just shy of a marathon they run 25 miles and today they completed the last leg, that last mile, of the marathon.

“For the students to run that amount of miles in this time. It’s such an accomplishment. I am so proud of all of them it’s awesome,” said Diane Cavaliere, a Physical Education Teacher in Southington.

There was certainly no lack of enthusiasm and that was the goal, getting kids to make healthy choices early on.