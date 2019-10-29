× New Haven Superintendent to receive $175,000 severance payment

NEW HAVEN — Former New Haven superintendent of schools will receive a severance payment of $175,000 as part of her agreement with the city as she leave her post.

The city released the severance agreement was released under the Freedom of Information Act Tuesday. Dr. Carol Birks has signed a separation agreement with the New Haven Board of Education on Friday.

In the agreement, Birks and the city agreed on a severance payment of $175,000. Her last day will be Thursday, however, the city can retain her as a consultant during the transition until December 31, 2019. Birks will remain covered by the city’s health insurance until March 31, 2021. The city also agreed not to complete or issue her evaluation for the 2018-19 school year. Birks and the city agreed not to pursue legal against each other.

Earlier this month, the New Haven Board of Education terminated the contract of Birks.

The superintendent had faced continued criticism from parents and teachers. The Board of Education has been discussing Birks’ status as superintendent since June.

Earlier this year, a petition with more than 1,300 signatures called for a new superintendent. The Board had been working for weeks to hammer out the agreement with Birks. Birks appointment in 2017 caused controversy at the time and her tenure has been filled with controversy.